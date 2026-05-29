UCL: Luis Enrique fires warning ahead of PSG, Arsenal final

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has ruled out any talk of favourites ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, warning that the European showdown will be decided by discipline, nerves and fine margins.

PSG head into the Budapest clash as defending champions and the competition’s highest scorers with 44 goals, while Arsenal arrive with the tournament’s tightest defence after conceding only six.

Despite PSG’s crushing 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last year’s final, Luis Enrique said Champions League finals are rarely one-sided affairs.

“Finals are always difficult games. Last year was exceptional because we dominated Inter,” the Spaniard said. “Tomorrow, I don’t see a favourite. It will be extremely close, and the devil will be in the detail.”

The PSG boss also pushed back against claims that Arsenal and his side play contrasting styles, insisting both teams combine attacking ambition with defensive discipline.

“They score goals and we defend well too. The approaches are similar, only the tactics differ,” he said.

With Arsenal still chasing a first Champions League title, Luis Enrique admitted the London club would be highly motivated but argued PSG’s hunger to retain the trophy carries even greater weight.

“It’s powerful trying to win your first Champions League,” he said. “But winning a second consecutive title? That motivation is bigger.”

Victory would place Luis Enrique among an elite group of managers to win Europe’s biggest club prize three times, adding to his triumphs with Barcelona in 2015 and PSG last season.

The Spaniard also handed PSG a timely boost ahead of kick-off, confirming that defenders Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are fit, while Ousmane Dembele has recovered from a calf injury.