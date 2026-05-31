UCL final: PSG victory celebrations erupt into chaos, over 400 arrested

Violence broke out across parts of France after Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Champions League victory celebrations turned chaotic, leading to more than 400 arrests, injuries to police officers and widespread property damage.

Thousands of PSG supporters poured into the streets following the club’s triumph over Arsenal, with major gatherings reported along the Champs-Élysées and around the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

While large numbers of fans celebrated peacefully, authorities said pockets of violence erupted as some revellers clashed with police, vandalised public property and set off fireworks and flares.

French officials confirmed that 416 people were arrested nationwide, including 280 in Paris. Seven police officers were injured during the unrest, while vehicles, businesses and public facilities were damaged in several locations.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez condemned the disorder, describing the violence as “absolutely unacceptable.” Security forces deployed tear gas in parts of central Paris after confrontations intensified.

Videos circulating online showed burning vehicles, shattered shopfronts and crowds lighting flares as tensions escalated during the night-long celebrations.

The unrest drew political criticism, with French politician Marine Le Pen questioning why football celebrations in the country repeatedly descend into disorder and public fear.

The latest disturbances also revived memories of last year’s PSG title celebrations, which ended in fatal incidents that claimed two lives, including a 17-year-old teenager.

Despite the violence, PSG’s official celebrations were expected to continue, with players scheduled for a victory parade near the Eiffel Tower before a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.