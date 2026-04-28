Trump to King Charles: ‘My mother had a crush on you’

U.S. President Donald Trump shared a light-hearted personal story on Tuesday, telling King Charles III that his late mother once had a fond admiration for him.

Speaking at the White House during a visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla, Trump recalled how his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was deeply devoted to the British Royal Family.

He said she often followed royal events closely and was especially captivated by the monarchy’s pageantry and traditions.

“I remember her saying very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles, he is so cute’,” Trump said.

He then added, drawing laughter from the audience and the King himself: “My mother had a crush on Charles can you believe it?”

Trump also reflected on his mother’s Scottish roots, noting that she was born in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis before emigrating to the United States at the age of 19.

He described her as a lifelong admirer of the Royal Family, particularly Queen Elizabeth II, saying she would often watch royal ceremonies with great enthusiasm.

During the remarks, King Charles was seen laughing warmly as Trump recounted the family anecdote, adding a personal touch to the royal visit.