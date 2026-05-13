Trump lands in Beijing for state visit

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing on a state visit from May 13 to 15.

The visit is at the instance of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders last met on October 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

According to media reports, it is the first visit to China by a United States president in the last nine years.

The two presidents, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development during the visit.