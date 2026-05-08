Trump expresses doubt over Iran ending hostilities in Middle East conflict

By Seyi Babalola

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has stated that an agreement with Iran to end hostilities might not happen.

The President, who responded to questions from reporters in Washington DC, said, “I believe they desire the agreement more than I do.”

He added, “We’re in negotiations with the Iranians” and emphasised that the ceasefire remains in effect despite the exchange of gunfire between the nations at the Strait of Hormuz.

He said, “Indeed, it [ceasefire] is still in effect. They toyed with us today. We overwhelmed them. They played with us. I consider that a trivial matter.”

When asked if Iran had officially responded to what a news report described as a US one-page memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war,

Trump replied, “Well, it is more than just a one-page proposal. It is an offer that essentially states they will not possess nuclear weapons. They will provide us with the nuclear dust and various other items that we seek.”

Trump has mentioned nuclear dust in reference to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and what may remain after the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran’s nuclear facilities last year.

However, according to Reuters, before today’s exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the US suggested a plan that would nominally end the confrontation but did not meet important US demands that Iran suspend its nuclear operations and reopen the waterway.

Tehran has signalled that it has not yet decided on the developing proposal.