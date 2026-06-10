Trump confirms 2026 World Cup attendance

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding another high-profile political presence to the global football showpiece set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump responded affirmatively when asked whether he planned to attend any of the tournament’s matches, signalling his intention to be part of an event expected to attract millions of fans and billions of viewers worldwide.

The confirmation comes as anticipation builds ahead of the expanded World Cup, which will culminate in the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has previously indicated that Trump is expected to present the trophy to the eventual champions.

Trump has repeatedly highlighted his administration’s role in securing hosting rights for the tournament during his first term in office and has maintained a close relationship with FIFA’s leadership in recent years.

Speaking on preparations for the competition, Trump described the upcoming tournament as a major success story and said his administration was working closely to ensure smooth participation for eligible visitors travelling to the United States for the event.

World Cup preparations face scrutiny

While excitement continues to grow ahead of the tournament, preparations have also drawn attention over issues ranging from ticket pricing concerns to immigration-related challenges affecting some fans, officials and sports stakeholders.

The World Cup will be the first to feature 48 national teams and is expected to be the largest edition in FIFA history, with matches spread across host cities in North America.

Trump’s confirmation adds another layer of political and global attention to a tournament already shaping up as one of the most closely watched sporting events ever staged.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off next month, with organisers promising a landmark celebration of football across the three host nations.