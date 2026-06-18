Troops rescue 4 additional kidnap victims in Katsina

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Government has announced that troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued four additional kidnap victims during ongoing operations aimed at tracking and apprehending notorious bandit leader Kachalla Muhammadu Fulani and his gang.

The troops had earlier rescued the wife of the late Major-General Rabe Abubakar from the same general area.

The rescued victims were recently seen in a photograph circulated online with the late Major-General Abubakar and his wife.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, identified the rescued victims as Musa Yakuba, 62; Alhaji Sa’adu Dayi, 68; Mukhtar Danja, 36; and Salisu Danja, 50.

According to the statement: “The victims were rescued during sustained military operations in areas where the criminals are believed to be operating.

“Upon their rescue, medical personnel immediately attended to them for gunshot wounds sustained during their captivity.

“The Katsina State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, commends the bravery, professionalism and commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies involved in the operation.

“Their relentless efforts continue to yield positive results in the fight against banditry and kidnapping across the state.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs wishes to assure citizens that security forces remain on the trail of Kachalla Muhammadu Fulani and other criminal elements.

“We hereby emphasise that ongoing operations will continue until all those responsible for acts of terror against innocent citizens are brought to justice.

“The Katsina State Government remains fully committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to work closely with security agencies to ensure that criminals have no safe haven anywhere in the state.”