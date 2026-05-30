Troops rescue 31 kidnap victims across Zamfara, Katsina

Troops of Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 31 kidnapped victims, neutralised 5 terrorists and dismantled several terrorists camps in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina States.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division/Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

In Zamfara State, Osoba said, troops rescued 31 kidnapped victims around the Bagega–Kawaye axis in Anka LGA.

He said the kidnapped victims were rescued from captivity following a precision air interdiction conducted by the air component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and a follow on ground operation on terrorist enclaves west of Bagega Forest.

According to him, the rescued individuals, who had spent several weeks in captivity, were identified as indigenes of Maga, Gummi, Zuru, Wasugu, Bukuyyum, and Anka LGAs across Zamfara and Sokoto States.

He said the victims were provided medical support and would be reunited with their respective families.

The statement reads, “In a separate operation in Zamfara, troops made contact with terrorists in Maradun and Gidan Dan Jaja axis where troops neutralized 2 terrorists and destroyed identified terrorist camps.

“Troops also recovered several fabricated rifles and 4 motorcycles used by the criminals.

“In Katsina State, troops intercepted terrorists in transit at Ruwan Godiya axis and Sayaya Road in Matazu LGA who are in transit for an imminent attack.

“Following a fierce firefight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists recovered motorcycles and some quantities of ammunition.

“One of the terrorists neutralized was later identified as a foot soldier of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Muhammad Fulani.

“Rifles and motorcycles were recovered from the 2 encounters.”

Osoba said Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the North West region.