Troops neutralise bandits, dismantle hideouts in Sokoto

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised bandits and dismantled their hideouts on high grounds bordering Zamfara State around Dangulbi and Kurawa villages of Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

A reliable source from the security operatives disclosed the major operational success to the Newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto.

The source, who pleaded for anonymity said several bandits including kingpins were killed while numerous others escaped with gun wounds.

The credible source further disclosed that the operations were conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilantes in the area on Wednesday June 4 and it would continue.

” The swift response, professionalism, and courage displayed by our military personnel averted what could have been a tragic incident and once again reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the lives and property of our people.

“The army engaged them in a fierce battle. The bandits later retreated and fled into the forests in neighboring States.

” Soldiers also recovered several weapons and motorcycles,” the source said.

The source though not authorised to speak on the matter, however, revealed the terrorists suffered heavy defeat and the operation was conducted by personnel of 8 Division Operation Fansan Yamma.

It was recalled that the Special Adviser to Gov, Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmad Usman and other citizens had commended the Nigerian Army for the significant success recorded against banditry in the state.