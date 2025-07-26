From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that troops fighting the counter insurgency and other security challenges across various theatres of operation in the country have killed scores of terrorists, rescued over 170 kidnapped persons and foiled oil theft valued at N241.2 million.

The troops arrested 237 oil thieves and other criminals, and recovered assorted arms and ammunition and explosives, discovered and destroyed 30 crude oil cooking ovens, 28 dugout pits, two boats, seven storage tanks, 14 drums, eight vehicles, 14 illegal refining sites.

This feat, according to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, was recorded between July 10 and 22.

Gen. Kangye, in a statement on update of military operations conducted across the country, said troops have recorded significant progress over the past week, as they have continued to display exceptional courage, professionalism and dedication in the face of evolving threats.

In the North-East, he said, between 16 and 22 July 2025, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) fought Boko Haram, JAS and ISWAP terrorists’ in the Northeast Region. “During the period, our ground forces in synergy with the air component and hybrid forces, local security stakeholders, conducted aggressive operations across the theatre. Their effort led to the arrest of terrorists’ logistics suppliers, recovery of weapons, dismantling of terrorists’ networks and support for safe resettlement of displaced persons. The troops conducted kinetic operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist in the general areas of Goniri, Madaganari, Amuda, Chenene, Tokumbere and Lambawa-Kalari towns in Konduga, Gwoza, Monguno, Kala-Balga, Ngazai and Bama LGAs of Borno State, as well as Madagali and Michika LGAs of Adamawa State. They eliminated scores of terrorists, arrested 13 of them and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.”