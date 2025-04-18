By PHILIP NWOSU

In a bid to ease the transportation of inmates to and from court, Trinity House Church has donated a new coaster bus valued at N30 million to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos.

The donation was made during a presentation ceremony held at the correctional facility, where the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, handed over the bus to the Deputy Controller of Corrections and Officer in Charge of the Centre, DCC Julius Ogueri.

Pastor Ighodalo said the gesture was not only aimed at improving operational efficiency of the correctional centre and enhances the welfare of inmate.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between faith-based organizations and government institutions to foster rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

“Initially, providing this bus came with its own set of challenges,” he said. “But with faith and commitment, we overcame them and successfully gathered the resources to make this donation. Trinity House appreciates the Federal Government and the management of Ikoyi Correctional Centre for their efforts in rehabilitation.”

Ighodalo commended DCC Ogueri for his dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates, whom he described as “students”—a reflection of their potential for reform. “His commitment truly aligns with the vision of correctional centres as spaces for growth, learning, and reintegration,” he said.

In his response, a visibly elated DCC Ogueri expressed gratitude to Trinity House, describing the donation as timely and in line with the Controller General of Corrections’ directive for partnerships with NGOs, churches, and philanthropists to augment government support.

He recalled that Pastor Ighodalo had made the promise to donate a bus during a previous visit to the centre, and that the fulfilment of that promise had put to rest false speculations that the church had already handed over the funds and that he had misappropriated them.

“This donation is a vindication,” Ogueri said. “And it will go a long way in facilitating the transportation of our students to court, expediting legal processes, and ultimately enhancing their chances of early release and reintegration.”

He also acknowledged the support of the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, for fostering innovation within the service, as well as the Assistant Controller General in charge of Zone A, ACG Ope Fatinnikun, and the Lagos State Controller of Correction, George Daramola, for their oversight and encouragement.

The new bus is expected to significantly improve logistics and reduce delays in court appearances for inmates, aiding the broader goal of reform and rehabilitation.