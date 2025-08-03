From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A security guard has been rescued alive following the collapse of a three-story building under construction along Sarah Ezekwe Street, Life Camp, near the Kado Fish Market in Abuja.

The sole trapped victim, identified as Aliyu, was pulled from the rubble after an intense eight-hour search and rescue operation that culminated at approximately 4:50 am. Aliyu, who serves as a security guard at the site, is currently receiving medical attention at Cedar Crest Hospital, Apo.

The incident, which took place in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday night, saw an immediate multi-agency response. Emergency services from the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal and FCT Fire Services, FCT Police Command, Civil Defense, the Joint Task Force, and engineers from Julius Berger Construction Company all joined forces in the rescue effort.

According to a statement by Head, Public Affairs FEMD, Nkechi Isa, the initial distress call came from the Director of Security FCTA at 7:09 pm. Responders arrived within 15 minutes to find one of three residential blocks under construction had collapsed, trapping two people inside. While one individual managed to escape, Aliyu remained buried beneath the debris until he was freed at dawn.

The Acting Director General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, who spoke with reporters at the scene, emphasised the urgent need for improved construction practices nationwide.

“This is the rainy season; builders must check the foundation of their structures and quickly correct any anomalies,” he stated. He underscored the vital role of professionalism in the building sector, adding, “Only professionals should engage in the building sector.”

He further warned against the growing use of substandard and counterfeit construction materials, noting their role in the recurring tragedy of building collapses across Nigeria.

“We must ensure strict adherence to standards, and I commend our stakeholders, especially the construction companies, for their swift response,” the Ag DG said.

As at press time, the cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing even as officials urge greater vigilance and stricter enforcement of construction regulations to avert future disasters.