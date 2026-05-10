Transpower: Imo transport workers protest high electricity bills

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Workers and management of the Imo Transport Company (ITC) over the weekend staged a peaceful protest against Transpower Electricity Distribution Company over what they described as “unjustified and outrageous” monthly electricity bills.

The demonstration took place at ITC’s operational headquarters along the Owerri-Onitsha Express Road in Owerri. The protesters carried placards with inscriptions: “Stop Exploiting Us,” “Estimated Billing Must End,” and “Give Us Fair Electricity Charges.”

They accused Transpower Electricity Distribution Limited of issuing inflated bills that do not reflect the company’s actual power consumption. They said the rising charges are worsening the financial strain on the state-owned transport company, which is already dealing with high fuel and maintenance costs.

Despite experiencing irregular power supply in the area, ITC said it continued to receive excessive monthly bills.

Mr. Onyeka Ononaobi, one of the senior staff members who led the protest said: “We cannot continue to pay huge amounts for electricity we hardly use. The bills are becoming unbearable and are affecting our business activities,” a company representative stated.”

According to the company, Transpower issued an estimated bill of ₦334,941 for March 2026, followed by a bill of ₦637,343 for April 2026.

Ononaobi called on Transpower’s management to review its billing system and ensure customers are billed based on actual usage.

Efforts to obtain an official response from Transpower Electricity Distribution Limited were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.