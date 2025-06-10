By Seyi Babalola

Victor Osimhen is said to be dreaming of a Premier League move, and Manchester United has approached him with an offer that includes Joshua Zirkzee.

Osimhen is expected to depart Napoli permanently this summer, having spent last season on loan at Galatasaray.

Al-Hilal was anxious to sign the Nigerian striker and had offered €120 million on a three-year deal.

However, Osimhen snubbed all advances from the Saudi Pro League, with the ambition of continuing his career in Europe, especially in the Premier League.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, United have reignited their pursuit of Osimhen.

They are, however, reluctant to meet the 26-year-old’s €75m (£63m) release clause.

United is exploring the possibility of offering Joshua Zirkzee as part of a deal to lower the overall cost.