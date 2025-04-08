By Seyi Babalola

Four prominent gospel ministers, including Evangelist Ayodeji David, also known as Kekere Jesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Opeyemi Adesina, and Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, have been confirmed Dead following an accident on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, or FRSC, verified the terrible incident in a statement made by Florence Okupe, Public Information Officer of the Ogun State Command.

The deceased were apparently on their way to a missionary assignment when the incident occurred.

According to the FRSC, the incident occurred when the vehicle conveying the ministers collided with another vehicle in a high-impact accident.

The Corps stated that all four occupants died instantly.

According to reports, the accident involved multiple vehicles and reportedly claimed over 24 lives.

Preliminary investigations pointed to over speeding and poor visibility as contributing factors to the fatal crash.