Traditional rulers, 31 others arraigned over Ebonyi communal war

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Thirty-three suspects have been arraigned over the communal war between the people of Amasiri in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and their Okporojo neighbours, Oso Edda in Edda Local Government Area also in the state.

The suspects were arraigned on Friday before a high court sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital on a four-count charge bordering on murder.

The suspects, who are all indigenes of Amasiri community, include; Geoffrey Onya, Idam Bassey (traditional rulers) and Baron Anya Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre.

Others are; Emmanuel Ngwoke, Samuel Eni, Eze Ekeocha, Chukwudi Nwachinemre, Chukwuemeka Ifesinachi, Emmanuel Ogbonnaya, Oko Julius, Eze Uchendu, Eburu Sunday among others.

The suspects were accused of killing Kalu Dick. Ifeoma Oduko Uduma, Anthony Ekumankama and Eze Orji Ndukwe in Okporojo, Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of the state on 29th January, 2026 punishable under section 319(1) of the criminal code law cap 33 vol 1.laws of Ebonyi state 2009.

After the charges were read to their hearing, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their defence counsel, Chief Mudi Erhenede made oral application for the bail of the traditional rulers; Geoffrey Onya, Idam Bassey (traditional rulers), Baron Anya Coordinator of Amasiri development centre and two women who are among the suspects.

He urged the court to grant the five accused persons bail first while the remaining persons own will come later because of their personalities and status as women, citing order 7 of criminal justice rule 2023 and order 7(3) rule 2023 of the state respectively.

But counsel to the government, Chinyere Anoke who held brief for the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ben Odo, opposed the application.

She argued that the accused persons were facing murder charges and that it was unusual for persons facing murder charges to be released.

The trial judge, Justice Emmanuel Ogbunnefi adjourned the matter to 5th and 17th June to enable the counsel to the accused persons to up with a written application on the bail to rule on it.

The people of Amasiri and Oso Edda have been at war for decades over land. The crisis escalated on 29th January, 2026 when suspected warlords invaded Okporojo and beheaded four persons in the community, including an elderly woman. Houses and other property worth millions of naira were burnt during the invasion.