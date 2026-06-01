Tobi Amusan sets new record to win Diamond League in Rabat

Nigerian sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan on Sunday claimed her first Diamond League victory of the 2026 season, winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat with a time of 12.28 seconds.

The 29-year-old world record holder equalled her season’s best, set earlier in the campaign, while smashing the previous meeting record of 12.45 seconds that she herself had established at the same venue in 2025.

The performance came with a legal tailwind of +1.2 m/s.

Amusan dominated a strong international field, finishing well clear of Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, who took silver in 12.40 seconds, and the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser in third with 12.47 seconds.

The win marks a strong continuation of her 2026 Diamond League campaign.

She opened with a third-place finish in Shanghai (12.41s) before matching her season’s best of 12.28 seconds for second place in Xiamen.

Sunday’s victory in Rabat gives her maximum points on the circuit and reinforces her position as one of the favourites for upcoming major championships.

Amusan, who holds the world record in the event, has a history of success in the Diamond League, having previously won the overall title in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Her performance in Rabat signals a return to top form after a competitive start to the outdoor season.

The Rabat leg of the Wanda Diamond League featured several notable performances, but Amusan’s record-breaking hurdles win stood out as a highlight of the evening.