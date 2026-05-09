From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A civil society group, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has condemned former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over alleged inflammatory comments on electoral outcomes in Gombe State and beyond. The group, in a statement signed by its chairman, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the comments as a threat to the nation’s democracy.

According to him, Pantami’s remarks allegedly suggested resistance if election results do not favour certain interests. He described the comments as inflammatory, irresponsible, and dangerous, particularly coming from a prominent religious and political figure.

“TMG condemns in the strongest possible terms any rhetoric capable of encouraging electoral violence, intimidation, or unrest.

“Democracy thrives through peaceful participation, credible elections, and respect for the will of the people, not threats, desperation, or incitement,” the statement stated. The group warned that such statements could erode trust in democratic institutions and trigger violence. It stressed that elections must be decided through transparent electoral processes rather than coercion or manipulation.

TMG also expressed concern over rising political killings during party primaries and the desperation among politicians seeking power.

The group cautioned against deepening the hardship being faced by Nigerians amid insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and economic challenges. The organisation further decried the excessively commercialised nature of Nigerian politics, where party primaries are often influenced by money and political manipulation instead of merit.

“Public office holders must remain accountable to the Nigerian people. Transparency and accountability are essential pillars of democratic governance,” it added.

Addressing religious leaders, TMG urged them to use their influence to promote peace and unity rather than inflame tensions.

“Religious leaders occupy positions of moral authority and must lead by example in promoting peaceful coexistence, democratic values, and responsible civic engagement,” the statement stressed.

TMG called on politicians and clerics to focus on addressing pressing national issues such as insecurity and unemployment. It also urged Nigerians to prepare for the 2027 elections by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participating peacefully in the electoral process.

The group charged political parties, candidates, security agencies, the judiciary, and INEC to uphold neutrality, the rule of law, and credible democratic standards.