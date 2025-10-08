From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As the continent faces mounting debt and shrinking fiscal space, Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) alongside key partners launched a pivotal dialogue aimed at curbing illicit financial flows (IFFs) and advancing tax justice at the 13th Pan-African Conference (PAC 2025) from October 7 to 10.

The conference, hosted in Johannesburg, convenes policymakers, tax officials, academics, civil society representatives, and development partners to address Africa’s urgent need to mobilise domestic resources amidst growing development demands. TJNA led efforts in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), International Development Economics Associates (IDEAS), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the Economic Justice Network (EJN).

Highlighting the significance of the event, President Thabo Mbeki stressed the gravity of the issue, recalling the landmark 2015 High-Level Panel (HLP) Report on Illicit Financial Flows that exposed the massive scale of capital flight draining Africa’s development potential.

“When the High-Level Panel submitted its report, we aimed to reveal what had long been hidden: the massive haemorrhaging of Africa’s resources through illicit financial flows,” Mbeki said. “IFFs are not abstract; they are a direct drain on Africa’s ability to fund social services, build industries, and develop infrastructure needed for prosperity.”

Ten years on, the challenge remains vital as IFFs continue to undermine development efforts. Chenai Mukumba, Executive Director of TJNA, affirmed the necessity of moving beyond awareness into decisive action.

“A decade after the High-Level Panel Report, the conversation about illicit financial flows is more urgent than ever,” Mukumba said. “Despite progress, the continued outflow of financial resources threatens Africa’s development. This moment calls for bold political leadership and accountability. We need champions across the continent to implement the Panel’s recommendations, strengthen institutions, and ensure Africa’s wealth benefits its people.”

Echoing the call for deeper international engagement, Mary Baine, Executive Secretary of ATAF, pointed to ongoing shifts in global tax frameworks and the need for Africa’s voice to be central in negotiations.

“The problem of illicit financial flows has not disappeared; in fact, it has worsened,” Baine noted. “Global initiatives such as the OECD Inclusive Framework and the Two-Pillar Solution have yet to fully address profit allocation to source countries. African countries have demonstrated leadership by urging for a more inclusive dialogue through the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.”

Dr. Patrick Ndzana Olomo, Acting Director of Economic Development at the African Union Commission, emphasised the transformative momentum building across the continent to combat IFFs.

“There is a transformative shift underway, bringing together all stakeholders in the fight against illicit financial flows,” Dr. Olomo said. “Africa has the resources; what it needs now is the political will to mobilise domestic resources and finance its own development.”

Key discussions at PAC 2025 concentrated on harnessing technology to improve tax administration, adapting to global tax standards, and forging regional strategies to enhance domestic resource mobilisation and financial integrity.