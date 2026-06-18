The national leadership of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Independent Campaign Group (PBAT ICG) has appointed former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, as its South West Campaign Director General ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appointment was conveyed in an official letter signed by the Chairman of the PBAT ICG Board of Trustees, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, as the campaign group intensifies efforts to strengthen its grassroots political structures across the region.

Announcing the appointment, Olusi said President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign would be driven by the administration’s record of achievements since assuming office in 2023, rather than campaign promises.

According to him, the campaign would focus on showcasing the milestones recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda and demonstrating the impact of government policies on the lives of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu’s 2027 campaign will not be built on empty promises but on concrete achievements that Nigerians can see and evaluate. The Renewed Hope Agenda is already yielding positive results, and Princess Orelope-Adefulire’s vast experience makes her the ideal leader to drive this narrative across the South West zone,” Olusi stated.

Orelope-Adefulire, who currently serves as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), brings more than three decades of experience in public service at both state and federal levels.

Her public service career includes serving as Deputy Governor of Lagos State between 2011 and 2015, as well as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State. She was reappointed as Presidential aide on SDGs by President Tinubu in September 2023.

A member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Orelope-Adefulire is widely regarded as an experienced grassroots mobiliser with extensive political and administrative experience.

In her new role, she is expected to coordinate campaign structures across the six South West states, consolidate support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid, and lead community engagement initiatives aimed at expanding the party’s grassroots reach.

Reacting to the appointment, the National Convener of the PBAT ICG, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade expressed confidence in Orelope-Adefulire’s capacity to deliver on her mandate, describing her as a seasoned political strategist with a proven record of service.

He added that the campaign group was prepared to intensify public engagement by highlighting the Federal Government’s efforts in addressing insecurity, improving infrastructure, and implementing social investment programmes across the country.

The appointment is seen as part of broader efforts by the PBAT ICG to strengthen its mobilisation machinery and build momentum ahead of the 2027 presidential election.