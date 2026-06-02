Tinubu’s Aide faults Nasboi’s terrorist video, warns against inciting fear

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, has slammed content creator and comedian Nasboi for a video published on social media, accusing him of instilling fear with material that he claims is irrelevant to Nigeria.

In a post on his X profile on Tuesday, Olusegun said that Nasboi’s video was originally acquired from an account that identified the armed individuals in the footage as terrorists operating in Benin.

According to the presidential aide, the footage had no connection to Nigeria and should not have been presented in a manner that could trigger public anxiety.

Olusegun wrote, “You cannot continue to intentionally use your page to spread fear @iamnasboi for whatever reason you might think you have.

“The video you posted was clearly quoted from a page that says these are Beninese terrorists. This means the footage is from Benin Republic and has nothing to do with Nigeria.

“We have our challenges, but you using your wide reach to spread fear with a fake footage is the highest form of irresponsibility. You can do better!”

The presidential aide, however, did not provide additional evidence to support his claim or disclose when and where the footage was originally recorded.

Nasboi had earlier shared the video on Tuesday with the caption, “PRESIDENT @officialABAT.”

The footage shows armed men riding motorcycles and carrying out what appears to be a raid in a dusty rural community.