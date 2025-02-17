From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

To mark President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced that the FCT Administration was planning a series of project commissioning events in May.

“By May, there will be a lot of projects to be commissioned for the second anniversary of Mr. President. That is certain,” Minister Wike declared when he inspected the ongoing construction of the 30.4-kilometer A2-Pai-Gomani Road project in the Kwali Area Council on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to delivering tangible benefits and impactful projects to the residents of the FCT.

In a statement by the Director of Press (Office of the Minister), Anthony Ogunleye, he said the details of the projects slated for commissioning would be released in due course.

The A2-Pai-Gomani Road project, a crucial artery designed to connect agrarian communities and facilitate economic growth, is divided into two key segments. The first segment spans 15 kilometres, linking the bustling Abuja-Lokoja Expressway (A2) to Pai, while the second segment extends to 15.4 kilometres from Pai to Gomani, further expanding connectivity and accessibility in the region.

Wike, who said he was impressed by the quality of work and the pace of progress, commended the contractors for their diligence and commitment to excellence. He reiterated the FCT Administration’s unwavering commitment to awarding contracts based on demonstrated capacity and competence, rather than on preferential treatment or sentiments.

“Let me commend the section where we are now, which is being done by Zeberced. This is A2 to Pai. I’m very much impressed with what I have seen. It shows capacity and means that they will deliver on time,” he stated, emphasising the importance of timely project delivery and the administration’s focus on selecting capable contractors. “This is what I have always said, that we will give out jobs to those who show capacity, not on sentiments.”

Speaking on the Pai to Gomani section, Wike noted the significant progress achieved, with the contractor having completed approximately 12 kilometres of earthwork. He expressed optimism that the contractor would meet the project timeline and stressed the importance of completing the earthwork before the onset of the rainy season.

“From Pai to Gomani, the contractor has done earthwork of about 12 kilometres. I still believe that they are also within the time given. What is important now is to see that the earthwork is completed before the rains start,” the Minister stated, highlighting the strategic importance of completing critical phases of the project before the rainy season to mitigate potential delays.

Acknowledging the positive impact of the road project on the local communities, the Minister emphasised its significance for agrarian communities in the area. “These are agrarian communities. You can imagine those who have their farms here and how happy they will be,” he said, underscoring the transformative potential of the project for the livelihoods and well-being of the residents.

Wike also expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, the traditional rulers and the youth, for their cooperation and support, which have been instrumental in ensuring the smooth execution of the project. He encouraged continued collaboration and community ownership to ensure the successful completion of the projects. “This is what it is supposed to be – to own the projects because it’s for their own interest,” he stated.

The Minister had, last October, requested for a budget virement to fund the (A2) to Pai Road segment as an emergency project.

The request had followed his oversight tour, where he had queried why funds were allocated for the Pai-Gomani Road without providing a crucial link to the expressway.

He had criticised the project’s structure, questioning the logic behind constructing a road from Pai to Gomani while leaving the entry from A2 to Pai untouched.

“If you construct the road from Pai to Gomani, how do you access Pai when that road itself is impassable?” Wike had asked, calling for accountability from STDD Coordinator, and STDD Director of Regional Infrastructure, during the road inauguration.

“President Tinubu’s administration is for everyone. We will ensure that every area council feels the impact of this administration,” he had said, adding, “Our priority is infrastructure, whether in the city or the rural areas.”