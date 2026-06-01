Tinubu will crush criminal networks, secure Nigeria — Oluremi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening national security and dismantling criminal syndicates operating across the country.

She gave the assurance on Saturday during an engagement with traditional rulers in Ekiti State at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, as part of her one-day working visit to the state.

According to her, the administration is deepening both domestic and international security collaborations aimed at addressing kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes nationwide.

“The US and some other developed countries are helping us in this matter. Some of those terrorising us are non-Nigerians. No matter what happens, we shall overcome, Nigeria is too great to be intimidated,” she said.

She stressed that President Tinubu remains fully engaged in efforts to restore peace and stability across the federation, noting that security operations are ongoing round the clock.

“I can assure you, we don’t have Mondays or Sundays. The President is working round the clock to get this matter resolved. At times, Mr President will sleep at 3:00am and God has been faithful,” she added.

The First Lady urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and prayerful, saying that collective effort is required to overcome the country’s security challenges.

She also highlighted interventions under the Renewed Hope Initiative in Ekiti State, including the establishment of an ICT centre at Ekiti State University and scholarships worth over N200 million for students.

According to her, about 2,000 traders have benefited from ₦50,000 grants each, while elderly citizens and persons living with disabilities continue to receive support under various empowerment programmes.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture.

He urged the Federal Government to strengthen laws against kidnapping and fast-track the establishment of state police, arguing that decentralised policing would improve security response.

“The bill for the creation of state police should be fasttracked,” the monarch said, while also expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and pledging continued support from traditional institutions.