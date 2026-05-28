From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to deepen values of tolerance, generosity and peaceful coexistence as they marked Eid-el-Kabir, saying the festival offers a reminder of obedience, sacrifice and love for humanity.

Speaking after leading congregational prayers at Dodan Barracks, Lagos, Tinubu urged citizens to reject ethnic divisions and all forms of hatred that undermine national unity, noting that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity and common humanity.

“We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness another year of Eid-el-Kabir. We thank Him for His mercy, and we must learn from this season’s lessons, namely, showing love to one another. No discrimination, no ethnicity, no hatred; we should share love and be generous to one another in a way that reflects the values of our country and humanity,” he said.

Tinubu also linked observance of religious duty with respect for the rule of law. “It is essential that we should be very tolerant and obedient to the wishes of Allah and the rule of law, which must guide our society,” he added.

On the rising insecurity that has plagued parts of the country, he reminded worshippers that religious teachings do not condone violence. “Nowhere in the holy teachings does it say you should engage in banditry or take a human life. The sacrifice we speak of, even from the beginning of life, where we take these lessons, teaches us that a child was replaced with an animal. That is the value placed on human life,” Tinubu said, urging Nigerians to support the less privileged and to place greater value on the sanctity of life.

The prayers were attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and other dignitaries.

In his sermon, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, called on Muslims to fear Allah and promote unity, generosity and sacrifice in accordance with the Holy Book. He prayed for the President’s continued health and wisdom and commended past leaders for their role in building a united nation.