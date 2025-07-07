From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerian universities to adopt innovative and sustainable funding models, stressing that long-term institutional viability and improved academic standards depend on reduced reliance on government subventions.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Professor Ibrahim Garba, the President delivered this message during the third combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK) on Saturday in Gombe State.

The President stated that tertiary institutions must move beyond over-reliance on government subventions to forging strategic partnerships and harnessing the potential of intellectual property. According to him, the enormous demands on the country’s limited resources call for a shift in institutional thinking and approach.

“Our universities must adopt sustainable models of funding and growth, especially considering the enormity of demands on the lean resources of the government,” the President stated as he tasked universities to lead the charge in developing robust frameworks for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and becoming models of innovation, enterprise, and resilience in the face of financial constraints.

Tinubu emphasised that such measures are critical for achieving financial sustainability without compromising academic standards or inclusivity. He said, “The era of over-reliance on government subventions must give way to innovative revenue generation, strategic partnerships, intellectual property development, and well-managed endowment funds.”

However, the President reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the funding of universities, assuring that, despite the nation’s economic realities, the federal government will continue to prioritise education and support initiatives aimed at strengthening higher institutions across the country.