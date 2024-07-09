NationalSporting Sun

Tinubu Supports Nigeria's FIFA Re-Election Bid

President Bola Tinubu
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

 

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his support for Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the FIFA Council.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organization in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, two-term President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

Pinnick is seeking re-election into the Council, and President Tinubu said he supports the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council.

 

