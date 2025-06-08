From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In what appears to be a reconciliatory move, President Bola Tinubu on Sunday met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday at the President’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu arrived in a white high-capacity coaster bus, accompanied by members of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC), a key political body within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The GAC is regarded as the apex decision-making organ of the APC in Lagos, playing a crucial role in shaping the state’s political landscape.

Shortly after, Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat also left the residence, acknowledging cheering onlookers.

For months, media speculation has swirled around an alleged rift between President Tinubu and his longtime political protégé, Governor Sanwo-Olu. Reports suggested that Sanwo-Olu’s moves to restructure the political hierarchy in Lagos, including attempts to sideline key Tinubu allies, had caused friction and led to his marginalization within party affairs.

These reports pointed to appointment reshuffles and the sidelining of loyalists to consolidate Sanwo-Olu’s authority and assert independence from Tinubu’s influence.

While neither leader has publicly confirmed any discord, sources within the APC at various levels acknowledged a subtle but growing divide between the President and the Lagos governor.

Emerging from the private meeting, Sanwo-Olu vehemently denied any feud, dismissing the rumours as exaggerated. “People are just crying more than the bereaved,” he said with a smile.

Asked directly about the alleged discord, Sanwo-Olu responded, “Do you see any discord? Can’t you see when you are smiling, I’m smiling? There’s none (feud). He’s my father, he’s my leader.”

The governor explained that the visit was a customary courtesy call by the GAC during festive periods. “It’s our usual. You know, festive period Council visits and a time for Mr. President to meet with his brothers, leaders of our party… It’s something that they always look forward to.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the meeting was also an occasion to pray with the President, offer well wishes, and reaffirm support, acknowledging Tinubu’s leadership over the past two years.

He highlighted key achievements attributed to the President’s backing, including the launch of new Blue Line trains in Lagos, made possible through federal support, and a recent reduction in fuel and food prices.

Addressing planned protests scheduled for June 12 by some groups, the governor described them as baseless. “What will be the basis of the protest? The economy has made a positive bend. Give this President more time.”

He concluded by reaffirming his loyalty and that of the GAC to President Tinubu and the APC, underscoring their commitment to unity ahead of the upcoming local government elections.