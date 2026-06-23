Tinubu reaffirms resolve on refugee protection, durable solutions to humanitarian crisis

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the protection, inclusion and empowerment of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons and other vulnerable populations.

The president stated this in Abuja to mark World Refugee Day 2026 under the theme “Until Everyone Is Safe”.

President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described World Refugee Day as an important occasion for reflection, solidarity and renewed commitment to the protection of displaced populations across the world.

He noted that this year’s commemoration coincides with the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, a landmark international instrument that continues to provide the foundation for refugee protection globally.

He stated that the theme, “Until Everyone Is Safe”, reflects the collective responsibility of governments, institutions and communities to ensure that every displaced person can live in safety, dignity and hope.

According to him, the world is currently witnessing unprecedented levels of forced displacement driven by conflict, insecurity, climate-related challenges and humanitarian emergencies. He emphasised that these realities require stronger international cooperation, innovative solutions and deeper solidarity among nations.

The President acknowledged Nigeria’s longstanding humanitarian tradition and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional and policy frameworks through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) while expanding social protection, economic inclusion, livelihood support and community resilience programmes for displaced populations.

Also, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, stated that the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention presents an opportunity to renew global commitment to the principles of protection, solidarity and human dignity.

Doro reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to its international obligations and noted that the country continues to provide protection and support for refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons affected by conflict, insecurity and climate-induced pressures.

The minister explained that Nigeria’s response to displacement is anchored on protection, livelihoods and durable solutions. He disclosed that the federal government is strengthening the National Social Register and expanding social protection interventions to better capture vulnerable populations, including displaced persons and host communities.

He further emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to integrating livelihood opportunities, skills acquisition and economic empowerment into humanitarian programming.

“Protection without opportunity is limited. We want people not only to survive displacement but to graduate from vulnerability to self-sufficiency and resilience,” the minister stated.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, described World Refugee Day as a reminder that safety, dignity and protection for displaced populations can only be achieved through collective action and international solidarity.

Ahmed noted that Nigeria remains committed to upholding the principle of non-refoulement and providing protection for refugees and asylum seekers while pursuing durable solutions that promote resilience, self-reliance and inclusion.