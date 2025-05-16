President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health system to ensure the availability of affordable and quality medical services for all Nigerians.

The President, represented by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, made this known yesterday while commissioning 10 medical infrastructure projects at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.

He noted that similar infrastructure developments were ongoing across all Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and specialised hospitals in the country.

“This is just one example. Across all federal tertiary hospitals in Nigeria, similar projects are ongoing. Over the last two years, we’ve worked to change the healthcare system, providing hospitals with equipment, infrastructure, qualified personnel and systems to deliver quality and affordable healthcare.

“It’s a long journey, but we are just beginning under this President,” he said.

On cancer care, Tinubu announced the expansion of six major cancer infrastructure projects.

“Three are scheduled for commissioning next month, while the remaining three will be ready by the third quarter of the year.”

He added that strengthening primary healthcare was another major focus of the administration.

“In the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than 37 million visits were made to primary healthcare centres covered under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

“More than 4,000 caesarean sections have been reimbursed through our health programmes. Health insurance coverage has also expanded, with more than 2.4 million additional Nigerians enrolled in the national scheme,” he noted.

Tinubu commended the Chief Medical Director of UATH, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, and his team for their strides in improving healthcare service delivery at the facility.