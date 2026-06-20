Tinubu pays tribute to Osagie, Idia Ize-Iyamu on shared birthday

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended felicitations to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his wife, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, as the couple celebrate their shared birthday on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

In a joint congratulatory message issued on Saturday by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, the President described the pair as “distinguished Nigerians whose lives exemplify service, leadership, and commitment to national development.”

The President praised both for longstanding contributions in public life and professional service.

President Tinubu lauded Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s role in Nigeria’s democratic development since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

He highlighted the cleric’s political and public service résumé, noting that “as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Secretary to Edo State Government, former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Edo State, and former Vice‑Chairman (South‑South) of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Pastor Ize‑Iyamu has consistently demonstrated dedication to public service and the advancement of democratic ideals.”

The President also celebrated Professor Idia Ize‑Iyamu for her work in the medical sector. As Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor Ize‑Iyamu was praised for leadership and improvements to healthcare delivery.

“Professor Ize‑Iyamu’s exemplary leadership, commitment to medical excellence, and service to humanity have positively impacted the health sector and improved the lives of countless Nigerians,” the statement said.

Wishing the couple well on their birthday, President Tinubu prayed for their continued wellbeing and success. “May your lives continue to inspire service, excellence, and positive impact on generations to come,” he said.

