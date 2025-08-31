From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the death of Bishop Francis Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, who died at the age of 88.

In a statement released by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President highlighted Bishop Okobo’s impactful spiritual leadership.

Okobo was ordained as a priest in 1966 at the age of 29 and faithfully served in the priesthood for 54 years. Following his Episcopal Ordination in 1991, he led the Nsukka Diocese for 34 years as its first bishop, providing uncommon leadership that spurred significant growth of the Catholic Church in the region.

President Tinubu praised Okobo’s exemplary life as a devoted servant in God’s vineyard, noting his role in building the Church and guiding countless faithful with love and wisdom. He extended condolences to the Bishop’s family, the Catholic community in Nsukka, and the people and government of Enugu State.

The President also prayed for the peaceful repose of the revered clergyman’s soul, honoring his years of dedication to faith and community service.