Tinubu lands in Nairobi for Africa Forward Summit

Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, for the Africa Forward Summit, where African leaders and France are set to hold high-level talks on investment, innovation and climate-focused development.

Tinubu’s aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1, landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport around 12:15 a.m. local time, where he was received by top Nigerian government officials including governors and cabinet ministers.

The summit, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto, will focus on key areas such as energy transition, digital transformation, green industrialisation, and reform of global financing systems.

Nigeria is expected to use the platform to strengthen its economic partnerships and present ongoing reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment into critical sectors including agriculture, industry, and energy.

During the visit, Tinubu is also scheduled to engage global investors and African business leaders in bilateral meetings aimed at deepening trade and investment flows into Nigeria.

After the Nairobi summit, the President will proceed to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum, another major gathering of investors and policymakers focused on accelerating Africa’s economic integration and growth.