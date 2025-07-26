•Without security there can be no progress – Igbinedion

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday hosted the 1999 Class of Nigerian governors at the State House. The group, which includes former governors who served at the inception of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, was led by Edo State ex-Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

The President, who was elected Lagos State Governor in 1999 representing the Alliance for Democracy (AD), warmly welcomed his old colleagues for a reunion after more than 20 years. The private meeting reportedly revived old political ties and included discussions on Nigeria’s democratic progress since their tenure began.

The meeting, according to insider sources, focused on national unity, governance, and ways former state leaders can contribute meaningfully to the country’s continued democratic development.

Igbinedion said they were at the presidential villa to discuss progress of the nation and offer vital advice to the President and Commander-in-Chief.

He said: “We told him without security there can be no progress, no stability. Secondly, the economy needs to be stabilized by ensuring the foreign exchange remains stable and our people can afford. But the most important thing was, let’s create industries especially cottage industries that can employ people rather than just giving out palliatives. We implored him to create industries that can employ people because if you give palliatives to people today, what happens tomorrow? If he has N5,000 in the morning, what happens to lunch or dinner time? What is he doing to do? N5,000 cannot really buy much. So, these are the real heart to heart discussion we had with Mr President and he agreed with us that he is going to look into it.”

The class of 1999 had on July 12th, 2023 met with President Tinubu during a solidarity visit shortly after he was sworn in as President.

Those in attendance were former Governors of Kebbi State, Adamu Aliero; Ekiti State, Adeniyi Adebayo; Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah, Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, Delta State, James Ibori, and Plateau, Joshua Dariye.

Others were Cross River’s Donald Duke, Bauchi’s Ahmed Muazu, Jigawa’s Tanimu Turaki, Ebonyi’s Sam Egwu, and Taraba’s Jolly Nyeme.