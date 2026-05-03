Tinubu has done well, be patient with him – Methodist Archbishop

• Explains why clerics are not speaking against FG

By Henry Uche

As Nigerians gnash their teeth under the biting economy, the Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria, The Most Reverend Dr. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, has given President Bola Tinubu’s government a pass mark as well as throwing his weight behind his re- election.

The bishop gave this commendation yesterday during the church’s 64th Synod with the theme, “I Will Fight For You”, urging Nigerians to be patient with the president with the hope that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“If Nigerians trust God, he will fight for us. See how God fought for Nigeria during the reign of Abacha, there was an impending war and the rest and God acted. Life has been a battlefield. We fight against something and something fighting against us but we cannot win except God is on the battlefield. Remember what happened between Israel and Egypt, how God fought for them, that is where we took our message from”

He advised President Tinubu to be fully in charge, and not be intimidated by anything. He however noted that for God to help and fight for His people, such people must do God’s will. “God has given us everything to be happy in life. If the president has a good heart for Nigeria, nobody will prevail over him. So he should go ahead, if he has a good plan for Nigeria, he should contest because to me, he has done well so far”

Following the silence of some “popular clergymen” in Nigeria over the epileptic economy, he said, “You can’t judge during the time of Jonathan with President Tinubu. Creating understanding is the way of life. So if we are not rising against the government of Tinubu now, not because we are afraid or we don’t see, but it’s because we understand the situation. Let’s be patient. Let’s pray. Fasting and prayers can solve our problems. No angel, nobody can do magic in Nigeria.”

Addressing newsmen shortly after the first session, the Lay President of the Diocese, Olugbenga Adebayo, pointed out the need to create spaces for young people, invest in them, mentor them, and empower them to take active leadership positions now.

“Let us not quench the spirit by sidelining the very generation that holds our future. I am deeply burdened by the unemployment crisis affecting our young people. Too many of our talented, educated, God-fearing youths are idle, not by choice, but by circumstance. Within our Diocese, we have employers, entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with the capacity to change this narrative. I am calling on you today: employ our youth, give them opportunities, open doors for them”

Adebayo pushed for the creation of a comprehensive database of unemployed members of the church to enable them establish skills development programs that would equip them for current market demands.

He noted that Virtual Vocational Centres can be established to provide training in technology, entrepreneurship, digital skills, and other high-demand fields. “This is kingdom work. When we help a young person find meaningful employment, we are not just solving an economic problem; we are preventing despair, building dignity, and creating productive kingdom citizens” he affirmed.

For the chairman, organizing committee, Adetope Tychus, she said, “The beautiful thing about Nigeria is we have so many people praying for Nigeria. Mr. President and our country – Nigeria are in good hands because the churches are praying. We are looking forward for better roads, better healthcare, better education and other sectors. If Nigeria prosper, we citizens will prosper, and that is the prayer of the churches” she maintained.