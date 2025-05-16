From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has been applauded for his strategic appointment of Chidubom Nwuche as Chairman of the South South Development Commission (SSDC). The appointment, announced alongside. Usoro Akpabio’s selection as Managing Director, has been welcomed by key stakeholders, including Roxettes Motors, as a significant boost for the development of Nigeria’s South South region.

Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, is celebrated for his impactful leadership and advocacy for indigenous economic empowerment. His landmark contribution to the Local Content Bill in the oil and gas sector and his commitment to youth and women’s development in the Niger Delta have earned him respect across political and business circles.

CEO of Roxettes Motors, Kaycee Orji, in a statement applauded Tinubu’s decision, stating: “President Tinubu’s appointment of Chidubom Nwuche as Chairman of the South South Development Commission is a visionary move that reflects his commitment to inclusive and sustainable regional growth. Nwuche’s proven leadership and dedication to public service make him the ideal choice to drive transformative development in the South South.”

Orji added that Akpabio’s appointment as Managing Director also signals a fresh and pragmatic approach to the Commission’s work, emphasizing transparency, gender equity, and grassroots empowerment.

He said their appointments are seen as a critical step toward accelerating economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional integration in the South South zone. He expressed confidence that under the new leadership, the SSDC will become a powerful catalyst for prosperity and industrial renewal.