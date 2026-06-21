Tinubu congratulates Oyebanji on re-election, urges magnanimity in victory

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his re-election as governor of Ekiti State, describing the result as a vote of confidence in the incumbent’s “people-centred” administration.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, President Tinubu urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory. He also commended Ekiti residents for conducting themselves peacefully during Saturday’s gubernatorial poll and praised security agencies for maintaining law and order.

“Congratulations to Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his resounding victory in Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election,” the president said. “I commend the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful and orderly conduct and for reposing their trust in Governor Oyebanji.”

The President described Oyebanji’s win as historic, noting that with this victory, the governor “has emerged as the first governor in the history of Ekiti State to win re-election back-to-back”.

He also highlighted achievements from Oyebanji’s first term under the BAO agenda, saying the administration made “significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development”.

“The renewed mandate is therefore a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance,” Tinubu said, urging the governor to remain graceful in victory.

“I urge Governor Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and to carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.”

The President also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sustain investments that will ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible polls ahead of the Osun governorship election in August and next year’s general elections.

He further appealed to opposition candidates and their supporters to rally behind the re-elected governor.

“I commend all those who contested the election with the governor for exercising their democratic rights. It is now time to rally round Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance,” the President said.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s willingness to work with the state, Tinubu pledged continued partnership to “deliver more dividends of democracy and accelerate the Renewed Hope Agenda across Nigeria”. He closed the statement with a prayer for the governor, asking for “God’s wisdom, strength, and good health for Governor Oyebanji as he continues to serve the good people of Ekiti State.”