Tinubu backs robust military ties, UN reforms to tackle global security threats – envoy

14 May 2026 6:06 pm WAT

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Tinubu backs robust military ties, UN reforms to tackle global security threats – envoy
Enugu State

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to boosting military partnerships and pushing for UN Security Council reforms to counter emerging global peace and security challenges.

Ibrahim disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the United States Army War College to Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York. It was his first official reception of foreign visitors since assuming office as Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

He described the engagement as a testament to sustained dialogue and strategic cooperation for global stability. “The visit highlights the importance of sustained dialogue, strategic cooperation, and mutual understanding among institutions working to promote global peace and security,” Ibrahim stated, praising the War College as “one of the world’s leading institutions for developing strategic military leaders with deep understanding of conflict management and international security dynamics.”

He spotlighted President Tinubu’s enthusiasm for Nigeria’s longstanding ties with the institution, citing alumni like former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chief of Army Staff General Taoreed Lagbaja, Colonel Charles Nengite, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, and Colonel Haruna Ibrahim as inspirations for the Nigerian Armed Forces. Ibrahim also acknowledged visiting Nigerian Army Colonel Timothy Ajato among the delegates.

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Addressing pressing threats, the envoy flagged global arms control, disarmament, illicit weapons transfers, major power rivalries and geopolitical tensions. He warned of disruptions from rapid technological advances: “AI-driven military systems now make it increasingly difficult to define, regulate, and verify arms limitations, thereby demanding urgent and coordinated international responses.”

Nigeria, he added, is partnering with the UN Security Council on peacebuilding and diplomacy, while lauding Tinubu’s backing of the UN80 reforms as “necessary and timely steps toward addressing critical peace and security concerns.”

On the economy, Ibrahim highlighted Tinubu’s reforms driving growth, with international bodies noting Nigeria’s enhanced GDP contributions.

“Nigeria would continue to embrace collaboration, diplomacy, and institutional reforms in resolving both domestic and international challenges in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter,” he affirmed.

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