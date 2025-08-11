From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a move aimed at strengthening leadership and citizenship development initiatives, President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed Rinsola Abiola as the new Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

The appointment was announced in an official Statehouse press release issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Abiola, known for her expertise in strategic communication and government relations, previously held the position of Senior Special Assistant to the President.

In a related appointment, President Tinubu has also assigned Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji as Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership.

Ja’oji brings with him experience from his time as Special Adviser on Mobilisation to the Governor of Kano State, as well as a member of the Governing Council of Coordinated Arewa Youth Groups. He is recognized for his advocacy in women and youth empowerment and development.