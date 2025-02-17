From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the significant contributions of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a congratulatory message on his 65th birthday.

In a statement yesterday by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President highlighted El-Rufai’s pivotal role in the dialogues that led to the formation of the APC and recognised his influence in securing victories for the party in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections.

The President commended El-Rufai for his dedication to democracy and his mentorship of younger generations, emphasising his enduring commitment to national development.

Tinubu lauded El-Rufai as an administrator, scholar and politician, known for his resourcefulness and brilliance.

El-Rufai, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), served as the Governor of Kaduna State for eight years. His political career also includes notable positions such as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007.

In his statement, President Tinubu commended El-Rufai for his “endeavours for democracy,” highlighting his pivotal role in the dialogues that led to the formation of the APC. The President noted El-Rufai’s contributions to the party’s successes in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections, emphasising his lasting impact on Nigeria’s political framework.

“President Tinubu celebrates Mallam El-Rufai on this occasion and commends his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation and mentorship of the younger generation,” the statement read. The President wished El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.

Despite their past alliance, recent months have seen a shift in dynamics between Tinubu and El-Rufai. The former governor has emerged as a vocal critic of Tinubu’s administration, raising concerns about political strategies and governance. Reports suggest that he has been involved in a contentious relationship with his successor in Kaduna, Uba Sani, accusing him of seeking favour from the presidency.

El-Rufai’s critiques have intensified as he warned that Tinubu might face challenges similar to those encountered by former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 elections. His recent remarks indicate a potential pivot towards seeking new political alliances as he navigates an increasingly complex political environment.