Three youths killed as protest turns violent in Niger

From John Adams, Minna

The nationwide hardship protest turned violent in Suleja, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, as at least three youths were shot dead by the police.

Over 15 others, who reportedly sustained varying degrees of bullet wounds, are in critical condition and have been taken to different health facilities in the area, including Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, for treatment.

Trouble started when youths defied the early morning rain to assemble at the Suleja Old Motor Park for a peaceful protest. The police Area Commander, leading a team of riot police, attempted to disperse them.

The youths reportedly resisted the police directives to vacate the area, insisting that their protest was peaceful and within the bounds of the law.

According to a source close to Suleja, the police released teargas in an attempt to disperse the protesters. This action angered the youths, who maintained they had no intention of violence.

The youths began throwing stones, sticks, and other objects at the police, vandalising a police vehicle attached to the Area Commander’s office (registration number NPF 9102C).

The youths then followed the police to the Area Commander’s office and attempted to storm the station but were prevented by heavily armed officers.

The confrontation escalated, resulting in the police using live ammunition, killing three youths instantly.

“I can tell you that the number of those who sustained bullet injuries are more than 15, and we don’t know if they will survive it,” the source disclosed.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to comment on the killings. The Area Commander reportedly denied knowledge of the deaths until he was taken to a healthcare centre where the victims were confirmed dead.

This incident follows an attempt by youths to block the busy Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday ahead of the protests, which was also dispersed by the police.