• INEC dumps petition for failing constitutional requirement

From Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it binned the petition to recall Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, because the initiators did not observe due diligence.

A source told Daily Sun that apart from the petition failing to meet the Constitutional requirement of Section 69(a), those behind the recall were not meticulous in prosecuting the process.

The source said: “Even if there was any external pressure on the commission to accept the recall or higher power backing the commission to take the final decision it took, the petitioners woefully failed in prosecuting the processes in a convincing manner.

“In a situation like the one at hand, it was easy for the commission to hide under the Constitution of Nigeria to take the final decision it took. It was just obvious that the petitioners did not just do due diligence in approaching the recall. The failure was obvious during the verification process,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the recall bid flopped because it was not based on truth.

The party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, boasted that the Kogi Central senator, who is also a member of the PDP, has been giving her constituents effective representation and she was well loved by her people.

“We knew from day one that it would not will succeed because it was instigated by the opposition. It was not based on the truth. It was concocted.

“We know from day one that it will fail. All those fake signatures. And now, INEC has confirmed that it did not meet the requirement. “

The opposition spokesman noted that with the failure of the process, the Senate should lift the suspension on her so that she can continue to represent her people.

“What is left is for the leadership of the Senate to ensure that they bring her back to the Senate to continue to represent her people creditably, so that she can perform her duties.

“In the first instance, we had condemned the illegal and arbitrary suspension, which again shows that the leadership of the Senate, as presently constituted, has always been a challenge to the freedom of expression.

“Now that this attempt has failed the Senate should call her back and let her continue to do her job effectively for the people of Kogi Central.”

But in a statement, signed by Salihu Habib, on behalf of the petitioners, the constituents insisted that there was no going back on their resolve to bring the Kogi Senator back home.

“We will liaise with INEC within the full ambits of the Constitution and regulations to demand for transparency in the handling of our petition. We have utmost confidence in the Commission not to subject the recall process to ambiguity or administrative opacity,” the constituents said.

They expressed their gratitude to INEC for proving naysayers, who queried the authenticity of their figures, wrong.

“We thank INEC for making it clear that the bulk of the people of Kogi Central are behind us and that we did not import a crowd like a desperate, embattled lawmaker,” they said.

The petitioners insisted that the recall of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan “for misconduct and divisiveness” was non-negotiable.

“We are firm in our resolve to restore dignified and collaborative representation to Kogi Central Senatorial District. We will no longer indulge someone who will do and say anything just to remain politically relevant.

“The whole of Nigeria watched her deceptive rally last Tuesday where she openly made comments capable of setting, not just Kogi State, but Nigeria ablaze.

“How can any patriotic Nigerian accuse other parts of the country of sabotaging Kogi State/the North because LNG plants are sited here? How can a responsible Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria try to pitch the North against the South?”

“We will pursue all lawful and constitutional means to ensure our voices are heard and respected. After God, power belongs to the people,” the constituents declared.

INEC, in a statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, had noted that across the 902 Polling Units in 57 Registration Areas and five Local Government Areas (LGAs) that make up the Senatorial District, 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission were made by the petitioners.

After enumerating the measures it took to review the petition, the commission noted that no further action shall be taken on the recall of the Senator.

The statement read: “The commission held its regular weekly meeting and among other issues, considered and approved the report of its physical count of the signatures/thumbprints forwarded with the petition for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, in line with Clause 2(b) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024.”

“The commission had assured Nigerians that it would handle the matter with fairness to the parties involved and in line with the provisions of the law and our Regulations and Guidelines.

“First, we ensured that the petitioners complied with the requirements for the submission of the petition. Secondly, we notified the member sought to be recalled in writing, copied the presiding officer of the Senate and simultaneously published the notice on our website.

“Thirdly, we informed Nigerians that the next step would be to carefully ascertain the number of signatures/thumbprints to ensure that the petition complies with the requirement of the law. This exercise has now been completed.

“For emphasis, a petition for the recall of a Senator must comply with the provision of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which requires the signatures of more than one-half of the registered voters in the constituency.

“The total number of registered voters in the Kogi Central Senatorial District is 474,554. More than one-half of this figure (i.e. 50%+1) is 237,277+1 which is at least 237,278 voters,” the statement read.

Giving further updates on how it arrived at its final decision, the electoral umpire noted: “Across the 902 Polling Units in 57 Registration Areas and five LGAs that make up the Senatorial District, the commission ascertained 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission made by the petitioners. This translates to 43.86 percent of the registered voters which falls short of the constitutional requirement by 29,146 signatories.

“Consequently, the petition has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution. Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the recall of the Senator.

“In line with the provision of Clause 2(d) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, the commission has issued a Public Notice to that effect which is also copied to the presiding officer of the Senate.

“The Public Notice, along with a summary of the review of the signatures/thumbprints of the petitioners, which are disaggregated by LGAs, are available on our website and social media platforms for public information,” INEC said.

Meanwhile, the Community Rights Education Advancement Pathway Initiative (CREAP) has welcomed INEC’s decision.

Media Officer, CREAP, Sabiu Umar, told Daily Sun that the decision showed that INEC is committed to democracy principles.

Umar quoted the organisation’s Executive Director, Sylvanus Udoenoh, as saying “this ruling, which follows due diligence in verifying the signatures/thumbprints of petitioners, underscores INEC’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the will of the people prevails at all times”.

“The recall process, as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, is a critical tool for holding elected representatives accountable.

“However, its integrity depends on strict adherence to legal and procedural requirements to prevent undue influence, manipulation, or subversion of the electorate’s true intentions.

“INEC’s transparency in conducting a meticulous review and publicly sharing its findings reinforces trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

“With 208,132 valid signatures falling short of the required 237,278, the process rightfully concludes without further action.

“This outcome sends a clear message that while democracy grants the power to recall non-performing representatives, it must be exercised within the framework of fairness, legitimacy, and broad public consensus”, Umar said.

The organisation, therefore, urged stakeholders including political actors, civil society, and citizens to continue engaging with democratic processes responsibly.

“We commend INEC for maintaining its independence and impartiality in matters of electoral governance.

“We reaffirm our commitment to promoting civic engagement, electoral integrity, and accountable leadership for the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy”, he added.