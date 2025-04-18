From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Three Nigerian girls, aged between 17 and 19, have been rescued from a human trafficking ring in Ghana and repatriated to Nigeria, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed in a statement.

According to a statement issued by Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the girls, identified as Divine, Favour, and Bright, hail from Bayelsa and Ebonyi states and were deceived by their aunts with promises of gainful employment, only to be forced into prostitution upon arrival in Ghana.

The rescue operation is the latest in a series of coordinated efforts involving NiDCOM, the Ghanaian Anti-Human Trafficking Police, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Ghana, and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

The girls were received at NiDCOM’s Lagos office before being handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for profiling, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, decried the persistent silence around the identities of traffickers, stating, “Until we begin to name and shame the perpetrators of this modern-day slavery, human trafficking will not end.”

She commended Chairman of the Board of Trustees, NIDO Ghana, Callistus Elozieuwa, for his ongoing collaboration with Ghanaian security agencies, as well as the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for their support in facilitating the girls’ safe return.

The latest rescue underscores the ongoing crisis, with over 169 Nigerians repatriated from Ghana in recent months, reflecting the scale and persistence of trafficking networks in the region. In several recent operations, including the rescue of 17 girls in October and 13 more in November, authorities have arrested suspected traffickers and provided shelter, counseling, and support to victims, many of whom were lured with false job promises and coerced into exploitative situations.

NiDCOM has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Nigerians abroad under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritizing the fight against human trafficking. “The trafficking network remains active, but our resolve to dismantle it is stronger than ever,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The rescued girls are now in the care of NAPTIP, where they will undergo rehabilitation and receive assistance for reintegration into society, as authorities continue their efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for these crimes.