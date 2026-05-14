Thousands storm Somolu as Orekoya declares for second term

By Sunday Ani

Thousands of residents, party supporters and political stakeholders thronged Oke Meta Memorial Primary School, Somolu, Lagos, as the lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Abiodun Orekoya, formally declared his intention to seek re-election in 2027.

The event, which attracted a large crowd from different parts of the constituency, turned into a public show of support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, whose first term in office has been marked by legislative interventions, youth-focused programmes and constituency projects.

Addressing supporters at the gathering, Orekoya said his decision to seek another term was driven by the need to consolidate developmental initiatives already started within the constituency.

He urged residents to sustain their support for his representation, promising to intensify efforts in the areas of education, empowerment, youth development and infrastructural renewal if returned to office.

“We have started a journey of growth and development in Somolu, and there is still more work to be done. With your continued support, we will build on the achievements already recorded,” he said.

Orekoya, who currently chairs the House Committee on Youth and Social Development, has played an active role in several legislative processes at the Assembly. Among bills linked to his legislative contributions are the Lagos State Administration of Civil Justice Bill 2023, the Local Government Administration Bill 2024 and the Community Development Association Bill 2024.

In the education sector, the lawmaker has facilitated bursaries for 147 students, while four others reportedly secured full scholarships through his intervention. He also distributed 250 General Certificate of Education (GCE) forms and 150 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to students across the constituency.

His empowerment initiatives have equally impacted several residents, with over 341 constituents benefitting from business grants, vocational tools and financial support aimed at encouraging small-scale enterprise development. In addition, 29 individuals were assisted in securing employment within the Lagos State public service.

As part of youth engagement efforts, he has sponsored exchange programmes, youth mentorship initiatives, football tournaments and youth-police dialogue sessions targeted at promoting leadership and social inclusion among young people in the constituency.

Residents who spoke at the event described the lawmaker as accessible and community-oriented, noting that road rehabilitation projects facilitated during his tenure had improved movement and commercial activities in parts of Somolu.

Several supporters at the declaration also pledged continued backing for his re-election bid, insisting that his performance in office justified another term in the Assembly.