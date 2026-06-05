​Thousands gather in Abuja for Gbenga Hashim

By Fred Itua, Abuja

​Thousands of supporters of Accord Party presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, on Thursday, trooped out in Dawaki, Abuja, in a show of support, following the party’s recently concluded presidential primary.

​The supporters, drawn from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory, gathered to receive Hashim as he met with members of the party to express appreciation for their mobilisation and participation during the primary election held on May 31, 2026.

​Hashim described the turnout as a strong indication of growing grassroots enthusiasm for what he called a people driven political movement anchored on the aspirations of ordinary Nigerians.

​He said the gathering was primarily to thank supporters for their commitment, solidarity, and active involvement in the Accord Party’s internal democratic process.

​According to him, the large turnout and sustained engagement from supporters reflect a shared desire for improved governance, economic opportunity, and national renewal.

​He expressed appreciation to members of the FCT Accord family, saying their continued support strengthens his resolve to push for a better Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

​Political observers note that the demonstration adds to early signs of mobilisation by emerging opposition figures as parties begin consolidating ahead of the next electoral cycle.