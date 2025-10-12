By Henry Uche

Corporate leaders across the board have been charged to think generationally and take the lead in reshaping the future of Nigeria by upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability in their respective fields. The Chairman of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, Mr. Kyari Abba Bukar, gave this charge in Lagos at the Investiture of members and non-members of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD).

Bukar, speaking to the Directors who were upgraded to ‘Fellows, Honorary Fellows, and Distinguished Fellows cadre’, with the theme “From Vision to Legacy: Cultivating Leadership that Transcends Generations”, reminded the captains of industry that occupying a strategic position is a call to higher responsibilities.

SUNU Assurances’ Chairman explained that the measure of true leadership is no longer limited to quarterly results but about building legacies that endure beyond the individual, influencing not just one generation but many.

“Legacy is very important. In an environment where corporate mortality rates are high, where family-owned businesses often collapse after the founder’s exit, and where governance lapses can erase decades of progress, building legacies becomes the antidote to fragility. We celebrate visionaries like Dr. Michael Okpara, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who were the embodiment of nation building, yet we also witness organisations that crumble after leadership transitions, public institutions that decay from neglect, and communities where leaders fail to sow seeds for the future,” he said.

The insurance expert maintained that a leader’s legacy must outlast their tenure when they think beyond profit to planet and people. He noted that a legacy that destroys the environment or ignores social impact is a poisoned gift.

“Build organisations that thrive without you, lead as though you are holding the baton for the next runner. You must be a model of resilience, innovation, and ethical leadership, and use your platform to advocate for better governance in Nigeria,” he said.

Instead of creating problems for the next generation, he challenged them to think of solving foreseeable problems for future generations and to consider how the next generation would perceive them, even as they prepare their successors ahead of time. “Legacy is intentional. It is written not at retirement but every day in the choices you make.

“The essence of leadership is not power but influence that endures. Vision gives direction, legacy gives meaning. To cultivate leadership that transcends generations, directors must blend foresight with execution, values with systems, and ambition with societal impact.

“The true measure of your leadership will not be based on the titles you held, the companies you grew, or the wealth you amassed. It will be the lives you touched, the institutions you strengthened, and the values you preserved for posterity,” he added.

In a remark, the President/Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Otunba Oyebanji, urged economic and political leaders to demonstrate exceptional and ethical leadership and to commit to the highest standards of corporate governance.

CIoD’s president explained that the work of a leader is not just about what one achieves for oneself, but what one builds for the people. “Your contributions will be invaluable in driving positive change and ensuring the success of the public and private sectors in Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Fellows & Award Ceremony, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, admonished corporate leaders to lead with purpose, inspire others, and leave behind footprints for generations.

“True leadership is measured by the lives we touch and the standards we set. Let us mentor others, strengthen our institutions, and contribute to building a nation that reflects the ideals of good governance and responsible leadership,” he implored.