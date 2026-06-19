From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has advocated transparent and inclusive leadership selection processes in federal universities to strengthen governance, academic excellence and research productivity.

The Executive Secretary, Mr. Sonny Echono, made the call at a public lecture on research findings titled: “Leadership Selection Process and Governance of Federal Universities in Nigeria (1993-2024)” organised by the Abuja Leadership Centre (ALC), University of Abuja yesterday.

According to Echono, the study established a strong positive correlation between transparent and inclusive leadership selection processes and effective governance in federal universities.

He said universities that actively engage their communities and stakeholders in leadership selection demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and ethical governance.

According to him, such engagement strengthens the legitimacy of leadership appointments and fosters a sense of ownership among stakeholders, including students, faculty members and alumni.

“Leaders selected through inclusive and transparent processes are more likely to implement policies that foster a supportive academic environment, enhance research funding and promote collaboration among faculty members.

“Institutions that prioritise stakeholder engagement in their selection processes tend to exhibit enhanced accountability, trust and overall governance effectiveness.”

He, however, identified political interference, nepotism and corruption as challenges hindering the integrity of leadership selection processes and effective governance in Nigerian universities.

He recommended the establishment of clear guidelines for leadership appointments across federal universities.

According to him, the guidelines should clearly define appointment procedures, qualification criteria and mechanisms for the involvement of stakeholders.

He also called for public access to leadership selection guidelines to ensure transparency and understanding of the process by stakeholders.

He further recommended the constitution of inclusive search committees comprising representatives of faculty, students, alumni and industry partners to enhance the credibility of leadership appointments.

He said universities should conduct regular surveys and stakeholder forums to gather input on the qualities and qualifications required of prospective leaders.

He stressed the need for transparent selection processes, including public announcement of leadership vacancies and proper documentation of decisions made by governing councils.

He also advocated the use of technology-driven solutions such as centralised online application platforms, electronic voting systems, virtual town hall meetings and blockchain technology to improve transparency and accountability.

He called for regular audits of leadership appointments and governance practices to ensure compliance with established guidelines.

According to him, such audits should be conducted by independent bodies.

He also recommended the establishment of feedback mechanisms through which stakeholders could report concerns and grievances related to leadership selection processes.

On leadership development, he recommended leadership training programmes and mentorship initiatives to prepare future university leaders for ethical and strategic governance responsibilities.

He also urged policymakers to introduce legislative reforms to safeguard university autonomy and reduce political interference in leadership appointments.

According to him, there is also a need for robust protection for whistleblowers to encourage the reporting of corruption and unethical practices without victimisation.

He further recommended the development of ethical standards frameworks and recognition programmes to promote integrity and excellence among university leaders.

He expressed confidence that implementing the recommendations would improve governance, academic integrity and educational outcomes in federal universities.

According to him, the measures would provide a sustainable framework for leadership excellence that aligns with the values and aspirations of the academic community.

In his remarks, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, said the lecture would provide an empirical perspective on the challenges and opportunities associated with leadership appointments in Nigerian universities.

Fawehinmi expressed concern over what he described as the increasing politicisation of leadership selection processes in some universities, saying such practices could undermine institutional effectiveness.

“I believe this lecture will strike a responsive chord and generate discourse among university leaders whenever they meet.

“It will encourage them to examine the ideas being presented and explore how best to improve the process of selecting university leaders,” he said.

Director of the Abuja Leadership Centre, Prof. Abdulhamid Ozohu-Suleiman, said the centre was established by TETFund to advance excellence in leadership and public governance.

Ozohu-Suleiman said the maiden edition of the lecture series was designed to provide alumni with a platform to publicly share findings from their doctoral theses and the policy implications of their recommendations in addressing national challenges.

He said the centre had trained leaders from various sectors through advanced programmes in leadership, public governance, public policy, strategic studies and military studies.

According to him, graduates of the centre had produced valuable research reports worthy of wider public engagement.

He said the lecture series was aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia and society, while making scholarly works more accessible to policymakers, stakeholders and the public.

He said the initiative would also help reverse the practice of leaving valuable intellectual works confined to bookshelves and archives.

“This objective is consistent with the educational repository data bank policy of the Federal Government.

“This lecture series ensures that cutting-edge doctoral theses are publicly presented, published and shared with critical stakeholders,” he said.