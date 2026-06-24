From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Department of State has designated a Nigerian, two others and six entities as financiers of ISIS.

The three individuals and six entities, the United States Department of State said, cut across Europe, the Middle East and West Africa, where they have enabled ISIS to move money across borders.

The spokesperson, United States Department of State, Thomas Pigott, in a statement in Washington DC, said that under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the United States is dismantling ISIS’s ability to finance terrorism around the world.

“We are cutting off the financial lifelines from around the world that enable ISIS to fund attacks, support its regional affiliates and threaten civilians, including religious minorities.

“Today’s designations target three individuals and six entities operating across Europe, the Middle East and West Africa, who have enabled ISIS to move money across borders, exposing a network that spans from France and Syria to Turkey and Nigeria,” Pigott said.

He further said the actions reflected the United States’ unrelenting pressure on ISIS, which continued to decentralise its operations and rely on financial intermediaries to connect its global network.

“Among those designated is a France-based facilitator, who provided information concerning the use of explosives to ISIS supporters, a Syria-based operator, who used cryptocurrency to transfer funds on behalf of ISIS associates in multiple countries, including the United States and a Nigeria-based facilitator, whose money exchange businesses served as conduits for ISIS financing.

“The United States also reaffirms its strong partnership with Nigeria, which joined the United States in the May 16 operation that resulted in the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the number two official in ISIS.

“We will continue to use every diplomatic and legal tool available to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable, wherever they operate and however they move money. We remain fully committed to protecting American lives, defending religious minorities and working with international partners to eliminate the threat that ISIS poses to global peace and security,” he added.