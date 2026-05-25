Terrorism: AU Peace and Security Council’s induction meeting Opens In Abuja

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A two day Induction/ Training Programe organized by the African Union, AU, Peace and Serenity Council’s as part of the ongoing efforts to address the security challenges in the Continent has opened in Abuja.

The meeting which is being attended by its Peace and Security of Committee of Experts, is being hosted by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, NCTC-ONSA.

In his address at the ceremony, the Chairperson of the Peace and Serenity Committee of Experts, Mr Victor Makwe charged participants to put in their best in carrying out the assignment before then in the overall interest of the continent.

According to him, ” as we are gathered here, we should be mindful of the fact that we are the engine room of the PSC. We stand between the secretariat and our ambassadors

” So if the Peace and Security Council is going to achieve its mandate, it depends largely on those of us in this room. How much we’ll achieve within the year depends also on those of us in this room.

” Sometime in December, if not a bit earlier, because next year AU summit will be in January, we’ll start having a reflection. And there are parts of the Peace and Security Council.

” What will be content of that report will be what we achieve within the year. And what the council will achieve within the year depends on each and every one of us here. Between when we went to Eswatini and now, every member here

present have witnessed two months of of the Peace and Security Council.

“So we have practical knowledge of what has worked, and perhaps what, in our opinion, is not really working, what we need to change. We are here to be educated by those serving, those who served, and those who have been there by virtue of the employment.

” On how the Peace and Security Council, especially at our level, operated in the past and is currently operating, and we’ll do a combination of analysis of both. And find ourselves somewhere in the middle on how best to actualize our mandates. So I’ll advise that you make good use of these two days. These are the only two days that you have in the entire history of your period in the council to make mistakes without shame.