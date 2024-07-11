From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

Political atmosphere in Anambra State has become charged over news that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) has recognised Edozie Njoku as the authentic national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The news has triggered reactions in all quarters as Governor Charles Soludo’s camp has threatened fire and brimstone while Njoku’s side is celebrating.

In what looked like a twist of fate, Anambra State government, through a group, APGA Media Warriors, has accused Ifeanyi Ubah of sponsoring the crisis in the party to gain relevance ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

As at the time of this report, security agents were seen in strategic locations within the APGA national and state secretariats, Awka, possibly to maintain law and order while some aggrieved APGA members have pledged allegiance to Njoku.

Reacting to the development, the embattled national chairman of APGA loyal to Governor Soludo, Sly Ezeokenwa, said he was not bothered by the development, adding that it was part of the games at every election period in the state.

“APGA is not just a political party. It is a sacred movement. So, when interlopers, like one Njoku, attempt political schemes, we remain focused, knowing it will only last a few days before INEC delists his name.”

A former commissioner under former governor Willie Obiano, told Daily Sun that the new twist in APGA leadership had been long expected.

He described the development as a landmark, adding that Governor Soludo, who jettisoned the ladder with which he climbed to position has been made to learn the hard way.

“It is the culture of ingratitude that is causing Soludo this pain. He jettisoned all the grassroots politicians who worked for him and APGA, and now, he is sweating profusely. The recognition of Njoku as national chairman of APGA is a welcome development and all of us who worked under Obiano and were abandoned by Soludo will pledge our allegiance to Njoku.

He said the group of the former appointees of Obiano will make their stand known in a few days time, saying: “We are monitoring the situation as it unfolds, firstly the INEC recognition of Njoku and then, the proper official takeover of the party structure by Njoku.

However, APGA National Coordinator of Media Warriors, Chinedu Obigwe, accused some prominent men, especially members of the National Assembly from the state, of being behind the crisis in the party for political gains.

“APGA faithful are solidly standing with Governor Soludo as our party national leader and Ezeokenwa as our one and only elected national chairman. The impostor, Njoku, cannot emerge from the blues to become our party national chairman.

“As a mercenary doing the evil bidding of enemies of APGA, it is another season for Njoku to cash out from his sponsors but they should be rest assured that unbearable shame and disgrace await them.”