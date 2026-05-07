Technology is solution to Nigeria’s insecurity challenges – Don

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Professor of Comparative Politics, Strategic Studies and Conflict Resolution at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Nnaoma Iwu, has identified advanced technology as the most effective tool for addressing Nigeria’s persistent insecurity challenges.

This is even as the don called on the government to adopt football theory to tackle various problems facing the nation.

Delivering the university’s 61st inaugural lecture entitled “Killing the ‘gods’ of Ethnicity Inhibiting Nigeria’s Journey towards Technological Innovation: Football Theory of Scientific Development to the Rescue,” the don emphasised that insecurity in the modern era is increasingly driven by technology, making it critical for Nigeria to respond with superior systems.

“Technology is indispensable in tackling insecurity because insecurity itself uses technology to attack man. So, as a counter, we need more sophisticated technology, intelligence-gathering systems, long-range precision-targeted capabilities, and even technology that can profile and identify people,” he said.

He stressed that without adopting cutting-edge innovations, efforts to curb insecurity would remain ineffective and outdated.

Iwu also argued that Nigeria’s progress in security and development is often slowed by ethnic considerations, which he said should not take precedence over competence, especially in critical sectors like science and technology.

Drawing from his “football theory”, he explained that performance and skill, not ethnicity or background, should determine selection and deployment.

“It is only in football that ethnicity, colour, race, religion or background do not count. What counts is skill and talent. That is the same principle Nigeria must apply, we must scout for competence wherever it exists, across all ethnic nationalities,” he stated.

He maintained that prioritising merit would significantly strengthen Nigeria’s technological base and, by extension, its security architecture.

On policy direction, the don called for a shift away from ethnic balancing towards competence-driven systems.

“When you bring in someone who has no competence simply to represent an ethnic group, of what benefit is that to national development? We should be thinking of Nigeria in relation to global competition, especially in technology,” he said.

Iwu also highlighted the role of academic institutions in national transformation, urging universities to lead in talent discovery and innovation.

“Universities must become centres for scouting and grooming individuals with exceptional skills, whether they are found within or outside the system, and prepare them for global competitiveness,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebisi Adaramola, commended the inaugural lecturer for what he described as a deeply insightful and solution-driven presentation.